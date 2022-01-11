Tesla's China-made cars sales up 34% M/M to 70,847 units
Jan. 11, 2022 7:03 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, VLKAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports China-made electric cars sales jumped 34% M/M and +348% Y/Y to 52,859 units in the month of November - Reuters.
- In November, the company sold 52,859 China-made cars, -3% from 54,391 units in October.
- Tesla (TSLA) exported 245 units in December vs. 21,127 in November and 40,666 in October.
- Local deliveries were 70,602 cars vs. 31,732 in November.
- China's passenger vehicle sales slipped 7.7% Y/Y to 2.14M units for the month.
- China Passenger Car Association has increased its forecast for NEV passenger car sales in 2022 to over 5.5M from a previous expectation of 4.8M.
- Chinese EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) sold 93,945 new energy vehicles in December up 225.7% Y/Y.
- In December, Li Auto delivered 14,087 cars, XPeng sold 16,000 vehicles and Nio delivered 10,489 units.
- Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.
- Yesterday, the company landed special approval from Brandenburg State Environment to build 2,000 Model Y bodies at Berlin Gigafactory.
- Tesla PT raised to $1,300 by Morgan Stanley's Jonas after Q4 unit beat.
- Shares up 0.6% premarket.