Tesla's China-made cars sales up 34% M/M to 70,847 units

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports China-made electric cars sales jumped 34% M/M and +348% Y/Y to 52,859 units in the month of November - Reuters.
  • In November, the company sold 52,859 China-made cars, -3% from 54,391 units in October.
  • Tesla (TSLA) exported 245 units in December vs. 21,127 in November and 40,666 in October.
  • Local deliveries were 70,602 cars vs. 31,732 in November.
  • China's passenger vehicle sales slipped 7.7% Y/Y to 2.14M units for the month.
  • China Passenger Car Association has increased its forecast for NEV passenger car sales in 2022 to over 5.5M from a previous expectation of 4.8M.
  • Chinese EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) sold 93,945 new energy vehicles in December up 225.7% Y/Y.
  • In December, Li Auto delivered 14,087 cars, XPeng sold 16,000 vehicles and Nio delivered 10,489 units.
  • Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.
  • Yesterday, the company landed special approval from Brandenburg State Environment to build 2,000 Model Y bodies at Berlin Gigafactory.
  • Tesla PT raised to $1,300 by Morgan Stanley's Jonas after Q4 unit beat.
  • Shares up 0.6% premarket.
