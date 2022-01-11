XP reports 23% growth in Q4 active clients and in AUC
Jan. 11, 2022 7:03 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its Q4 KPI's update, XP (NASDAQ:XP) reported total assets under custody of R$815B as of Dec.31 (+23% Y/Y, +3% Q/Q); Y/Y growth was driven by R$230B of net inflows and R$75B of market depreciation.
- Total net inflows were R$48B on Q4 vs R$37B on Q3, +29% Q/Q.
- On an annual basis, total net inflows in 2021 were R$230B (+16% Y/Y) and total adjusted net inflows were R$176B, R$14.7B per month, up 25% Y/Y.
- In Q4, active clients grew 23% and 4% in Q4 Y/Y and Q3, respectively totaling 3.4M; average monthly net client additions went down 23% sequentially from 52K in Q3 to 40K in Q4.
- Retail DATs totaled 2.5M in Q4, a 5% decrease Q/Q; DATs for 2021 totaled 2.7M compared to 2.4M in 2020.
- As of Dec.31, credit portfolio reached R$10.2B (+18% Q/Q, +164% Y/Y).
- XP shares trades 3% higher premarket.