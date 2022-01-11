PerkinElmer sets quarterly and 2021 guidance ahead of consensus

  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) says that the company expects its fourth-quarter 2021 revenue and earnings per share to surpass its previous guidance. The life sciences company anticipates its reported and organic revenue growth for the quarter could stand at -1% YoY and -12% YoY, respectively.
  • The adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations could reach at least $2.40 compared to the $2.09 in the consensus in the quarter. PerkinElmer (PKI) attributed the outperformance to the upside in non-COVID and COVID product lines compared to the management’s previous guidance.
  • The fourth quarter COVID-related revenues for 2021 is projected at ~$320M expanding the full-year contribution from COVID-related products and services to over $1.5B.
  • For the full year, the company projects ~$5.0B in total revenue ahead of the Street forecasts at $4.9B. The Diagnostics segment and Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment are expected to add ~$2.9B and $2.1B for the year, respectively.
  • PerkinElmer (PKI) has exceeded forecasts with both revenue and earnings for eight consecutive quarters.
