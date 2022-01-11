Pixelworks raises Q4 revenue guidance
Jan. 11, 2022 7:13 AM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) pop 1.8% premarket raises Q4 revenue to be between $16 million and $17 million ($16.47M consensus) from previous guidance of $15.5 million to $17.5 million.
- Additionally, Q4 non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be within the Company's original guidance ranges.
- "Moreover, we are entering the new year with increasing momentum and expanded engagements with tier-one mobile OEMs, which we expect to drive better than seasonal results for the first quarter of 2022," commented Todd DeBonis, President and CEO.
- The Company will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference and is scheduled to host a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PT.
- Source: Press Release