Kimberly-Clark slips after Exane turns cautious on consumer staples setup
Jan. 11, 2022 7:13 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Exane BNP Paribas Exane drops its rating on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to Neutral from Outperform.
- Analyst Jeff Stent is cautious on the consumer staples sector in general this year amid the prospect for continued inflation and rising interest rates. Consumer staples stocks are also noted to trade at a 56% premium to the market on a forward price-to-earnings basis.
- The French firms assigns a price target of $148 to Kimberly-Clark.
- Shares of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) are down 0.41% premarket to $144.00.
