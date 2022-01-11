First Advantage acquires Form I-9 Compliance

Jan. 11, 2022 7:14 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Form I-9 Compliance business post an asset purchase agreement.
  • The transaction which is effective Jan.1, 2022 will add new solutions to First Advantage's product suite including comprehensive electronic Form I-9, E-Verify, remote verifications, continuous compliance monitoring and document review offerings.
  • "This strategic acquisition now enables First Advantage to seamlessly deliver these mission critical solutions as part of our compliance and onboarding products to our existing and new customers in U.S.," CEO Scott Staples commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.