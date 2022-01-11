First Advantage acquires Form I-9 Compliance
Jan. 11, 2022 7:14 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Form I-9 Compliance business post an asset purchase agreement.
- The transaction which is effective Jan.1, 2022 will add new solutions to First Advantage's product suite including comprehensive electronic Form I-9, E-Verify, remote verifications, continuous compliance monitoring and document review offerings.
- "This strategic acquisition now enables First Advantage to seamlessly deliver these mission critical solutions as part of our compliance and onboarding products to our existing and new customers in U.S.," CEO Scott Staples commented.