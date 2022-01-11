Velodyne Lidar jumps 4% after signing five-year sales pact with QinetiQ
Jan. 11, 2022 7:14 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) has signed a five-year sales pact for its lidar sensors with QinetiQ Inc.
QinetiQ offers a full range of unmanned ground systems ranging from 5 pounds to 50,000 pounds and has been a leading provider of UGVs for defense and first response users for over 20 years.
QinetiQ has chosen Velodyne’s sensors that provide mapping and autonomy capabilities to robotic defense vehicles.
The sensors detect people and obstacles to help autonomous vehicles travel at a range of speeds, day and night, and in conditions that can include rain, sleet and snow.
QinetiQ will use Velodyne Lidar’s next-generation sensors as part of its open architecture approach to unmanned systems.
Shares are up 4.34% PM.