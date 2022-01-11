Block sets Jan. 31 to close Afterpay deal after getting Bank of Spain's okay
Jan. 11, 2022 7:16 AM ETAFTPF, AFTPY, SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block (NYSE:SQ) now expects to close its acquisition of Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) on Jan. 31 (Pacific Time) after it received non-opposition confirmation from the Bank of Spain on the transaction.
- Record date for the transaction will be 12:00 AM PT on Jan. 21. The Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) stockholder meeting to vote on Dec. 6 had been delayed because by early December it still hadn't received the non-opposition from the Bank of Spain.
- The transaction will make Block (SQ) a major player in the growing Buy Now, Pay Later space.
- Block (SQ), which was then called Square, agreed in August to acquire Australia-based Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) (OTCPK:AFTPF) for stock that was valued at US$29B at the time. Since then, Block's (SQ) stock has risen 2.7%.
- Soon after the merger agreement, Square CFO Amrita Ahuja said Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) is one of the few companies that could add to the company's growth at scale.