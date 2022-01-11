Intel hiring Dave Zinsner as its new CFO gives the chip company a 'dream team,' Citi says

Jan. 11, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) decision to hire Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) Dave Zinsner to be its new Chief Financial Officer is a "positive" and gives Intel a "dream team" at the top, Citi said in an investment note.
  • Analyst Christopher Danely, who rates Intel (INTC) neutral with a $52 price target, said the decision to bring Zinsner on board is a positive one, as he has driven operating margins higher at every public he has been the CFO at, as well as "being a good communicator with the Street, in our opinion."
  • "We now believe Intel has one of the best CEOs and one of the best CFOs in the semiconductor industry," Danely wrote in the note to clients.
  • Intel (INTC) shares are up nearly 2% to $56.23 in early Tuesday trading on back of the news.
  • Micron (MU) made the announcement after the market closed on Monday that Zinsner was stepping down.
  • Going deeper, Danely said Zinsner has improved operating margins by roughly 10% at each public company and when combined with Pat Gelsinger, Intel (INTC) has one of the best semiconductor leadership teams as the company executes its turnaround story.
  • Despite the high-profile move, Danely said that Intel (INTC) is still facing considerable issues, such as manufacturing delays and losing market share in server CPUs to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). "Moreover, considerable effort and focus still will be needed by Intel, especially in manufacturing, to catch up to its competitors," Danely explained.
  • Last week, Intel (INTC) was upgraded at Northland, with the investment firm citing the fact that Intel is "starting to execute on a coherent strategy."
