GasLog's Wogan to step down, succeeded by COO Enoizi
Jan. 11, 2022 7:22 AM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- GasLog Ltd. says CEO Paul Wogan will retire from his role effective March 9, to be succeeded by Paolo Enoizi, currently the company's COO and CEO of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP).
- Wogan came on as CEO in 2013 after spending time as a senior independent director of Clarksons and as president of Teekay Tanker Services.
- Enoizi has served as GasLog's COO since 2019 and has been CEO of GasLog Partners since August 2021.
- GasLog Partners' "deleveraging [is] running ahead of plan, [and the] container ship shortage may help," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.