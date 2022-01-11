GasLog's Wogan to step down, succeeded by COO Enoizi

Jan. 11, 2022 7:22 AM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Towing liquefied gas tanker. Transportation of hydrocarbons by sea.

lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

  • GasLog Ltd. says CEO Paul Wogan will retire from his role effective March 9, to be succeeded by Paolo Enoizi, currently the company's COO and CEO of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP).
  • Wogan came on as CEO in 2013 after spending time as a senior independent director of Clarksons and as president of Teekay Tanker Services.
  • Enoizi has served as GasLog's COO since 2019 and has been CEO of GasLog Partners since August 2021.
  • GasLog Partners' "deleveraging [is] running ahead of plan, [and the] container ship shortage may help," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.