PacBio reports lower than expected prelim. financials for Q4 2021
Jan. 11, 2022 7:25 AM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB) reported unaudited preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 that fell short of expectations.
- Indicating ~33% YoY and ~65% YoY growth, the company expects to report $36M and $130.5M of revenue for Q4 and full-year 2021, compared to the $36.7M and $131.2M in the consensus, respectively. PacBio (PACB) shares have lost ~8.9% in the pre-market.
- The preliminary instrument revenue, consumables revenue, and service/ other revenue for the final quarter are expected to reach ~$16.2M, ~$15.0M, and ~$4.8M, respectively.
- The number of Sequel II/IIe systems placed during the quarter stood at 48, extending the year-end number of systems to 374 units.
- In addition to preliminary financials, PacBio (PACB) also announced a research collaboration with Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to use the tech giant’s genomic analysis, machine learning, and algorithm development tools in its sequencing efforts. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.