PacBio reports lower than expected prelim. financials for Q4 2021

Quarterly Results

Aajan/iStock via Getty Images

  • PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB) reported unaudited preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 that fell short of expectations.
  • Indicating ~33% YoY and ~65% YoY growth, the company expects to report $36M and $130.5M of revenue for Q4 and full-year 2021, compared to the $36.7M and $131.2M in the consensus, respectively. PacBio (PACB) shares have lost ~8.9% in the pre-market.
  • The preliminary instrument revenue, consumables revenue, and service/ other revenue for the final quarter are expected to reach ~$16.2M, ~$15.0M, and ~$4.8M, respectively.
  • The number of Sequel II/IIe systems placed during the quarter stood at 48, extending the year-end number of systems to 374 units.
  • In addition to preliminary financials, PacBio (PACB) also announced a research collaboration with Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to use the tech giant’s genomic analysis, machine learning, and algorithm development tools in its sequencing efforts. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.