The stock market isn't the economy and the Fed isn't hawkish, MKM warns: At the Open
Jan. 11, 2022 7:51 AM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market has stumbled out of the gate in 2022, but the selling shouldn't give rise to the belief that the Fed is too hawkish when it's still behind the curve, MKM Partners says.
- The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down 4.5% and the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off 2% year to date, while 10-year yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) have jumped 25 basis points.
- "Expensive growth stocks now dominate the capitalization of the major indices," Michael Darda, MKM chief economist and market strategist writes in a note. "These stocks in many cases benefited from lockdown policies, the transition to work from home, shelter in place, etc."
- "They have also been supported by high liquidity and exceptionally low discount rates," Darda says. "Thus, any actual or anticipated turn in these forces is a threat to the exceptionally high valuations in these areas (we ran many charts last year showing that the S&P 500 info tech index (NYSEARCA:XLK) was carrying price/sales ratios above the 1999-2000 peaks)."
- "Despite the media flying into a hyperbolic frenzy over spiking COVID infections, reopening trades and cyclicals have been leading the market so far this year," he adds. "This suggests markets already discounted the damage from the Omicron wave and now are discounting growth prospects associated with higher natural immunity levels, better therapeutics rolling out over time and, as a consequence, an eventual pickup in reopening activities."
- Darda says that in two years the labor market has recovered to a place that took it seven years to get to last time around, yet the Fed is still adding to its balance sheet with "nominal GDP growth in the double-digits, and inflation by every measure several percentage points above the Fed’s 2% average inflation target."
- "In short, the Fed is behind the curve despite recent stock market volatility and all the talk about a so-called 'hawkish pivot' from the FOMC."
