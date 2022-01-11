Pulse biosciences expects preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues below the consensus
Jan. 11, 2022 7:31 AM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) preliminary unaudited FY21 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.3M to $1.4M (consensus of $1.44M).
- 4Q preliminary unaudited revenue expected of approximately $750K (consensus of $863.33K).
- The company completed the first two commercial sales of CellFX Systems in the 4Q21 and transitioned 17 Controlled Launch Program participants to commercial use of their acquired CellFX System, bringing the total number of commercial conversions to 29 at the end of the 4Q21.
- Completed onboarding CellFX Controlled Launch Program participants, increasing the total number of program participants to 70. Six clinics have opted out of the program to date.