Albertsons Companies EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Jan. 11, 2022 7:34 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.26; GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $16.7B (+8.4% Y/Y) beats by $660M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1,051.2M, or 6.3% of sales, during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $967.7M, or 6.3% of sales, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
- Updated Fiscal 2021 outlook: Identical sales in the range of (0.8%) to (1.2%) (previously (2.5%) to (3.5%)), representing two-year stacked growth of 15.7% to 16.1% (previously 13.4% to 14.4%).
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion (previously $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion).
- Adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.90 to $2.95 per share (previously $2.50 to $2.60 per share) vs. consensus of $2.32.
- Capital expenditures in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion (previously $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion).