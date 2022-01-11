Juniper gets rare double upgrade at BofA on 'networking renaissance'
Jan. 11, 2022 7:41 AM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)CIEN, FFIV, T, VZ, TMUS, ORCLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is getting a rare double upgrade at Bank of America, as the investment firm believes that 2022 will be the year for "networking’s renaissance."
- Analyst Tal Lian upgraded the stock to buy, from underperform and raised his price target to $40, noting that data networking industry is "ripe for growth" this year, as telecom carriers invest in network capacity after as the pandemic continues to go on and 5G investments come to fruition.
- "Digital transformation, migration to cloud, and global 5G proliferation are driving network investments among Telecom Carriers, Cable Operators and Cloud providers, as reflected in their spending plans," Lian wrote in a note to clients. "In addition, we expect a significant improvement in supply chain constraints throughout 2022 and 2023, and forecast revenue growth to catch up with orders, also helped by price increases."
- Juniper (JNPR) shares are up more than 5% to $36.31 on back of the upgrade.
- In addition to the upgrade, Lian highlighted that Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are also top networking stocks, with Ciena "best positioned to benefit from the optical cycle." Lian has a buy rating and a $91 price target on Ciena (CIEN) and a buy rating on F5 (FFIV).
- "We view management guidance for ~5% 2022 revenue growth as conservative and believe the recent acceleration in order growth (15% YoY normalized) will translate into a higher revenue growth in 2022, especially as supply constraints begin to ease," Lian added.
- The analyst notes that AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have all committed to increase 5G site deployments, pledging "significant" amounts of capital spending for new 5G frequency offerings, such as C-band and mmWave. Coupled with cable providers investing in fiber deployment to support increasing networking bandwidth and hyperscalers driving the shift to the cloud, networking growth "should continue to accelerate."
- Juniper Networks (JNPR) was mentioned in a positive light last month at Raymond James after Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) highlighted strong growth in its cloud business when it reported second-quarter results.