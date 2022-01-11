Las Vegas Sands rallies after JPMorgan turns bullish and adds the stock to its analyst focus list
Jan. 11, 2022 7:41 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan upgrades Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to an Overweight rating from Neutral with the risk-reward profile finally looking better on the casino stock. The firm adds LVS to its Analyst Focus List as a value pick.
- The bull call on LVS arrives with the current level of investor apathy toward the Macau sector at the the worst level seen in any sub-sector within JP's coverage universe in the 22 plus years of covering the gaming and lodging sector.
- Analyst Joseph Greff: "We think the risk-reward is favorable after massive share price underperformance in 2021 with LVS (and the rest of the Macau centric U.S listed stocks) lagging the rest of the re- opening sectors (U.S. Gaming, Lodging, Cruise lines) and risks priced in after a year of incremental regulatory concerns (adverse licensing renewal terms, the likely death of the junket VIP business) and the sell side cutting estimates (us, too) as travel mobility tightened/failed to ease after COVID spikes in the region amid a near-zero case tolerance policy by Mainland China."
- Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) are up 2.66% premarket to $37.40.
- Sector check: Chinese New Year in Macau is likely to be hampered by COVID restrictions again.