Jan. 11, 2022 7:41 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • JPMorgan upgrades Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to an Overweight rating from Neutral with the risk-reward profile finally looking better on the casino stock. The firm adds LVS to its Analyst Focus List as a value pick.
  • The bull call on LVS arrives with the current level of investor apathy toward the Macau sector at the the worst level seen in any sub-sector within JP's coverage universe in the 22 plus years of covering the gaming and lodging sector.
  • Analyst Joseph Greff: "We think the risk-reward is favorable after massive share price underperformance in 2021 with LVS (and the rest of the Macau centric U.S listed stocks) lagging the rest of the re- opening sectors (U.S. Gaming, Lodging, Cruise lines) and risks priced in after a year of incremental regulatory concerns (adverse licensing renewal terms, the likely death of the junket VIP business) and the sell side cutting estimates (us, too) as travel mobility tightened/failed to ease after COVID spikes in the region amid a near-zero case tolerance policy by Mainland China."
  • Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) are up 2.66% premarket to $37.40.
  • Sector check: Chinese New Year in Macau is likely to be hampered by COVID restrictions again.
