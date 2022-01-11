FirstService's subsidiary Century Fire Protection acquires Chesapeake Sprinkler Company

Jan. 11, 2022 7:42 AM ETFirstService Corporation (FSV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Century Fire Protection, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has acquired Chesapeake Sprinkler Company, Inc.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 1978, Chesapeake is a full-service fire protection company serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas and surrounding regions.
  • Tim Anderson, CEO, and other members of the leadership team will continue to run day-to-day operations.
  • “This transaction fulfills a key priority to expand our geographic footprint within the Mid-Atlantic U.S. region,” said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. “Chesapeake brings a strong service reputation, market-leading position and long-standing client relationships. We are excited to add their capabilities and expertise to drive further growth in our combined operations.”
