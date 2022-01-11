FirstService's subsidiary Century Fire Protection acquires Chesapeake Sprinkler Company
- Century Fire Protection, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has acquired Chesapeake Sprinkler Company, Inc.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1978, Chesapeake is a full-service fire protection company serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas and surrounding regions.
- Tim Anderson, CEO, and other members of the leadership team will continue to run day-to-day operations.
- “This transaction fulfills a key priority to expand our geographic footprint within the Mid-Atlantic U.S. region,” said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. “Chesapeake brings a strong service reputation, market-leading position and long-standing client relationships. We are excited to add their capabilities and expertise to drive further growth in our combined operations.”