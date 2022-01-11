Exxon buys 49.9% stake in Norwegian biofuels producer Biojet

Jan. 11, 2022 7:43 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees to acquire a 49.9% stake in Norwegian advanced biofuels company Biojet for an undisclosed sum, as it seeks to build on its efforts to develop and deploy lower-emission energy solutions.
  • Biojet plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components, and aims to begin commercial production in 2025 at a plant to be built in Follum, Norway.
  • Biojet plans to develop as many as five production facilities, and Exxon could purchase as much as 3M barrels of the products annually, based on the potential capacity of the five facilities.
  • Exxon says it is evaluating biofuels, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen projects around the world; it established a Low Carbon Solutions business last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.