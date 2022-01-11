Exxon buys 49.9% stake in Norwegian biofuels producer Biojet
Jan. 11, 2022 7:43 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees to acquire a 49.9% stake in Norwegian advanced biofuels company Biojet for an undisclosed sum, as it seeks to build on its efforts to develop and deploy lower-emission energy solutions.
- Biojet plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components, and aims to begin commercial production in 2025 at a plant to be built in Follum, Norway.
- Biojet plans to develop as many as five production facilities, and Exxon could purchase as much as 3M barrels of the products annually, based on the potential capacity of the five facilities.
- Exxon says it is evaluating biofuels, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen projects around the world; it established a Low Carbon Solutions business last year.