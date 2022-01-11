Chico's FAS expects EPS at higher end of Q4 guidance

Jan. 11, 2022 7:44 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Ahead of the ICR Conference today, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports total net sales grew ~30% Y/Y during nine-week holiday period ending January 1, 2022.
  • Comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period grew approximately 31.5% Y/Y.
  • The Company now expects Q4 net sales at the low end of the $495M-$510M ($508.85M consensus) previously provided on November 30, 2021 and EPS at the high end of the previously provided $0.00 to $0.05 range vs. $0.05 consensus.
  • Langenstein commented, We expect to report our first profitable year since fiscal 2018 and the best fourth quarter performance since fiscal 2017.
  • Source: Press Release
