Black Diamond Therapeutics wins FDA nod to start clinical trial for cancer therapy

Jan. 11, 2022 7:45 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) has added ~21.8% in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for BDTX-1535 for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • A MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic mutations of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), BDTX-1535 was found to have inhibited a range of EGFR mutations detected in GBM and NSCLC in cell-based studies.
  • A Phase 1 trial for the candidate is expected to begin in Q1 2022, with a clinical update anticipated in H2 2023.
  • Black Diamond (BDTX) also laid out its strategic priorities and expected milestones for 2022 today. For BDTX-189, a MasterKey inhibitor targeting oncogenic mutations in EGFR and HER2, the company expects to enroll more patients in MasterKey-01 Phase 1 safety expansion cohort to generate additional clinical data.
  • The biotech has ended the year with ~$210M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which it said were adequate into 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.