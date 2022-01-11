Black Diamond Therapeutics wins FDA nod to start clinical trial for cancer therapy
Jan. 11, 2022 7:45 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) has added ~21.8% in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for BDTX-1535 for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- A MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic mutations of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), BDTX-1535 was found to have inhibited a range of EGFR mutations detected in GBM and NSCLC in cell-based studies.
- A Phase 1 trial for the candidate is expected to begin in Q1 2022, with a clinical update anticipated in H2 2023.
- Black Diamond (BDTX) also laid out its strategic priorities and expected milestones for 2022 today. For BDTX-189, a MasterKey inhibitor targeting oncogenic mutations in EGFR and HER2, the company expects to enroll more patients in MasterKey-01 Phase 1 safety expansion cohort to generate additional clinical data.
- The biotech has ended the year with ~$210M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments which it said were adequate into 2024.