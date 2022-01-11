Bank of America reduces overdraft fees, ends non-sufficient fund fees
Jan. 11, 2022 7:50 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)JPM, COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) joins a raft of other banks that are either reducing or eliminating overdraft fees for its customers as they seek to improve customer loyalty at a time when fintechs are competing for their clients.
- The bank plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees beginning in February and to reduce overdraft fees to $10 from $35 starting in May. It will also eliminate the transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May.
- The changes, along with other adjustments made over the past decade and technology that can help its clients avoid overdraft fees, will lead to overdraft fee revenues being reduced by 97% from 2009 levels, Bank of America (BAC) said.
- "Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients' reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly," said Holly O'Neill, president of Retail Banking at BofA.
- Last month, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reduced its overdraft fees with changes to checking accounts and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) eliminated them. In June, Ally Bank ended its overdraft fees.