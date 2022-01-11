Telesat, ENCQOR 5G enter new partnership to delivery 5G networks across Canada

Jan. 11, 2022 7:52 AM ETTelesat Corporation (TSAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and Canada’s ENCQOR 5G forms a new strategic partnership.
  • The collaboration in an ultra-high-speed communications infrastructure will enable further developments and innovation of 5G and next-generation digital communication technologies, and also drive economic growth for Canada and bring internet connectivity to the entire nation, including in both rural and urban areas.
  • ENCQOR 5G is a transformational Canada-Québec-Ontario program that includes anchor partners and digital technology leaders.
  • Under the partnership, Telesat will conduct demonstrations, trials and pilots that will advance 5G connectivity, particularly to industries operating in rural areas.
  • The partnership will also allow both parties to collaborate with other industries, academia, and organizations across Canada and around the world.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.