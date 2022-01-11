Telesat, ENCQOR 5G enter new partnership to delivery 5G networks across Canada
Jan. 11, 2022
- Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and Canada’s ENCQOR 5G forms a new strategic partnership.
- The collaboration in an ultra-high-speed communications infrastructure will enable further developments and innovation of 5G and next-generation digital communication technologies, and also drive economic growth for Canada and bring internet connectivity to the entire nation, including in both rural and urban areas.
- ENCQOR 5G is a transformational Canada-Québec-Ontario program that includes anchor partners and digital technology leaders.
- Under the partnership, Telesat will conduct demonstrations, trials and pilots that will advance 5G connectivity, particularly to industries operating in rural areas.
- The partnership will also allow both parties to collaborate with other industries, academia, and organizations across Canada and around the world.