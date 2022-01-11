Bioventus estimates 30% growth in Q4 revenue
Jan. 11, 2022 7:54 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) estimates prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $128.5 to $131.5M indicating a 30% to 33% Y/Y growth.
- For FY21, revenue is expected to be in the range of $429 to $432M which marks a ~34% increase from prior year,
- "We continued to deliver above-market growth in Pain Treatments and Bone Graft Substitutes, with the latter showing sequential improvement during the quarter as elective procedural volume recovered. Additionally, revenue from our recent acquisitions is expected to meet or exceed our expectations," CEO Ken Reali commented.