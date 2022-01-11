Verastem Oncology outlines key milestones for 2022

Jan. 11, 2022 7:56 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Sports girl who wants to start the new year 2022. Concept of new professional achievements in the new year and success

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) announces key strategic priorities and upcoming catalysts to support its lead compound VS-6766 in 2022.
  • The company expects to reports results from RAMP 201 and RAMP 202 trials evaluating VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer and KRAS G12V-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 2022.
  • In Q1 2022, the company plans to initiate RAMP 203 trial (KRAS G12C NSCLC VS-6766 + LUMAKRAS (sotorasib)) with Amgen.
  • in Q2 2022, VSTM intends to initiate RAMP 204 trial (KRAS G12C VS-6766 + adagrasib) with Mirati.
  • “We plan to efficiently advance our development strategy, report multiple data readouts and further highlight the differentiated potential of VS-6766 across tumor types and mutations,” said Brian Stuglik, CEO.
  • Shares up 2.7% premarket at $1.94.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.