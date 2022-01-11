Verastem Oncology outlines key milestones for 2022
Jan. 11, 2022 7:56 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) announces key strategic priorities and upcoming catalysts to support its lead compound VS-6766 in 2022.
- The company expects to reports results from RAMP 201 and RAMP 202 trials evaluating VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer and KRAS G12V-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 2022.
- In Q1 2022, the company plans to initiate RAMP 203 trial (KRAS G12C NSCLC VS-6766 + LUMAKRAS (sotorasib)) with Amgen.
- in Q2 2022, VSTM intends to initiate RAMP 204 trial (KRAS G12C VS-6766 + adagrasib) with Mirati.
- “We plan to efficiently advance our development strategy, report multiple data readouts and further highlight the differentiated potential of VS-6766 across tumor types and mutations,” said Brian Stuglik, CEO.
- Shares up 2.7% premarket at $1.94.