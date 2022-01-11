Ebix secures order to design, build ITMS for state buses run by CSTC, WBSTC
Jan. 11, 2022 7:58 AM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- EbixCash Private, a subsidiary of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) has won "prestigious" order to design, develop, build, install, maintain, operate and transfer the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for all the state buses run by the two Government owned transport corporations, namely Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC) and West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBSTC).
- EbixCash will implement the end-to-end on-demand bus automation system across a minimum of 1,500 buses in the state.
- EbixCash’s ITMS serves to automate all aspects of fare ticketing and collection including Electronic Ticketing Machines & the software.
- The initial term of the contract will be 7 years, with EbixCash deploying the platform over the next 3 months.