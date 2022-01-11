Rio Tinto buys battery electric trains for Pilbara mining transport
Jan. 11, 2022
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will buy four battery electric trains for use at its Pilbara mines in Western Australia under a deal with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) as part of its strategy to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030.
- Rio purchased the four 7MWh FLXdrive battery electric locomotives for an undisclosed sum, with production due to begin in the U.S. in 2023 ahead of initial trials in the Pilbara in early 2024.
- The company says a full transition to net zero emissions technology of its entire fleet of rail locomotives would reduce Rio Tinto Iron Ore's diesel-related carbon emissions in the Pilbara by ~30%/year.
- Rio is the world's biggest producer of iron ore, whose prices popped last week to their highest levels since October.