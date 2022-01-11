Legend Power Systems appoints Florence Tan as CFO and Corporate Secretary
Jan. 11, 2022 8:04 AM ETLegend Power Systems Inc. (LPSIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Legend Power Systems (OTCQB:LPSIF) has appointed Florence Tan, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective January 11, 2022 to succeed current Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary Steve Vanry who has resigned from his position.
- In connection with Ms. Tan's appointment, the company has granted her 50,000 stock options at a price of $0.30 per common share, exercisable for a five-year term expiring on January 11, 2027.
- The options are subject to vesting provisions, with one-sixth vesting six months from the date of grant, and one-sixth vesting every six months thereafter.