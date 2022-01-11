Phio Pharma gets French regulatory nod to start clinical trial for lead asset

Jan. 11, 2022

Skin Mole Defect High Magnification for Medical Diagnosis

nechaev-kon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) is trading ~11.6% higher in the pre-market after announcing it obtained regulatory clearance from Frech authorities to start a clinical trial for its lead candidate PH-762 for melanoma.
  • With the approval from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM), Phio (PHIO) expects to launch its first-in-human clinical trial for PH-762 in melanoma patients at the Gustave Roussy Institute. Dosing of the first patient is anticipated to begin in Q1 2022
  • The Phase 1 study will be designed to evaluate PH-762 in a neoadjuvant setting in advanced melanoma, and it will include the dose escalation of PH-762 monotherapy to find the recommended Phase 2 dose.
  • Read: In September, Phio (PHIO) shared pre-clinical data for co-targeting PD-1 and BRD4 with one INTASYL formulation (PH-3861).
