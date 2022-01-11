American Airlines gains after guiding for Q4 revenue beat
Jan. 11, 2022 8:07 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) provides a general overview of its Q4 performance.
- The carrier says capacity was down 13% to 61.1B total available seat miles compared to 2019, which is at the lower end of prior guidance. AAL expects Q4 revenue to be down approximately 17% vs. 2019, which is ahead of previous guidance for down approximately 20%. That gives Q4 revenue at $9.42B vs. $9.12B consensus. American expects Q4 cost per available seat mile to be up between 13% and 14% compared to 2019, which is higher than previous guidance of up between 8% and 10%. The change is mainly due to lower capacity, AAL's holiday operational incentive program and a write down of excess spare parts inventory. AAL expects to end the quarter with approximately $15.8B in total available liquidity.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of AAL are up 2.08% premarket to $19.18.
- Sector watch: U.S. airlines are expected to have strong 2022 as traffic normalizes.