American Airlines gains after guiding for Q4 revenue beat

American Airlines Boeing 767-300/ER

Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) provides a general overview of its Q4 performance.
  • The carrier says capacity was down 13% to 61.1B total available seat miles compared to 2019, which is at the lower end of prior guidance. AAL expects Q4 revenue to be down approximately 17% vs. 2019, which is ahead of previous guidance for down approximately 20%. That gives Q4 revenue at $9.42B vs. $9.12B consensus. American expects Q4 cost per available seat mile to be up between 13% and 14% compared to 2019, which is higher than previous guidance of up between 8% and 10%. The change is mainly due to lower capacity, AAL's holiday operational incentive program and a write down of excess spare parts inventory. AAL expects to end the quarter with approximately $15.8B in total available liquidity.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of AAL are up 2.08% premarket to $19.18.
  • Sector watch: U.S. airlines are expected to have strong 2022 as traffic normalizes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.