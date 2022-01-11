bluebird bio outlines 2022 milestones for gene therapies at J.P. Morgan conference
Jan. 11, 2022 8:08 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announces planned updates to be presented at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference including 2022 program milestones and financial outlook.
- In 2022, bluebird is focused on the FDA review of two gene therapies – betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel), for beta-thalassemia and elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel), for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) – and is prepared to launch both therapies in U.S. in mid-2022, if approved by the Agency.
- An FDA Advisory Committee to discuss the BLA for beti-cel is anticipated on March 9, 2022.
- Additionally, the company expects to complete the manufacturing of commercial drug product validation lots for its third gene therapy, lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel), for sickle cell disease in mid-2022.
- FY 2022 cash burn is expected to be less than $400M.
- The Company plans to explore the sale of priority review vouchers to be issued with the U.S. approvals of BLAs for beti-cel and eli-cel, which will result in ~$150M-200M in non-dilutive cash inflows, extending the current cash runway into 2023.
- bluebird is also exploring multiple additional financing opportunities, while focusing on further cost efficiencies.
- Shares up 7.3% premarket at $10.10.