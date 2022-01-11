OLB signs long term lease for cryptocurrency mining facility
Jan. 11, 2022 8:09 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) trades 4.9% higher premarket after it signed a long term lease on a 10K sq.foot mining operation with capacity for up to 2K Antminer S19j PRO machines.
- The facility is in the process of being converted into a cryptocurrency mining data center powered on the local power grid in tandem with natural gas power.
- The company plans to utilize debt financing for the capital investment necessary for additional crypto mining machines.
- This data center will eventually meet the challenge of minimizing the company's carbon footprint and operating a cost efficient and profitable operation.
- OLB's wholly owned subsidiary DMint is dedicated to cryptocurrency mining.