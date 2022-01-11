JPMorgan Chase's Dimon says unvaxxed NYC staff won't get paid to work at home
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) chief Jamie Dimon warns the bank's New York staff that those who won't get vaccinated won't be allowed to work in the office.
- "And we're not going to pay you not to work in the office," he added in an interview on CNBC on Monday.
- He stops just short of saying the bank will fire its unvaccinated staff. Last week, Citigroup (NYSE:C) sent a memo to its U.S. employees saying those who refuse to get vaccinated by Jan. 14 will lose their jobs at month-end.
- Some 97% of the JPMorgan's (JPM) New York employees are already vaccinated, he said.
- Rather than take a corporate- or nationwide policy, JPMorgan is adopting vaccine policies based on region. "There are different laws and different requirements in cities and states and schools, and so here we're adjusting locally," Dimon said.
- In a separate interview on Fox Business Network, Dimon commented that "the table is set for a very strong economy," with consumers having a lot of money and confidence levels are rising. As a result, he expects consumer loan growth to return to normal levels in about six to nine months.
