Nikola rallies after inking deal with Covenant Logistics for 50 zero-emission vehicles

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announces a new collaboration with Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) that will be an order for 50 zero-emission vehicles.
  • The letter of intent between the companies covers 10 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles and 40 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre BEV and Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program.
  • Delivery of the first Tre BEV truck and mobile charging trailer for testing is anticipated to occur in Q2, with the Tre FCEV testing expected to follow in 2023.
  • "While the Tre BEV is ideally suited for short-haul, metro-regional applications, the Nikola Tre FCEV has an anticipated range of up to 500 miles and is expected to be a valuable addition to their highway regional operation," says Nikola exec Pablo Koziner on the Covenant deal.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 2.92% premarket to $10.22 after a 6.50% drop yesterday amid broad weakness in the EV sector.
