IBM acquires data analytics software provider Envizi
Jan. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) has acquired data analytics software provider Envizi for an undisclosed amount.
- Envizi specializes in data and analytics software for sustainability and energy. IBM already implements Envizi to help streamline tracking and reporting of its progress against the company's own goals in renewable electricity procurement and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.
- Envizi will integrate with IBM Maximo asset management solutions, IBM Sterling supply chain solutions, IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and IBM Turbonomic and Red Hat OpenShift capabilities, enabling companies to automate the feedback generated between their corporate environmental initiatives and the operational endpoints being used in daily business operations.
- Last week, it was reported that IBM was looking to sell its Watson Health unit for more than $1B.
- Earlier today, IBM was downgraded as UBS cuts estimates on lower IT spending, elevated valuation
- IBM has plunged -3.06% pre-market