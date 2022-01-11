Equinor flags key earnings items ahead of Q4 - another bearish Euro oils update

  • Ahead of Q4 results, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has flagged key items likely to impact earnings; this follows Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) bearish Q4 update and Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) bullish preview.
  • Equinor flagged a $1.5b gas trading loss, largely related to derivatives, as a portion of the Company's European gas volumes are sold (and hedged) via long-term contract, at prices well below those available in the market this quarter.
  • The Company highlighted upstream tax would come in at the high-end of the 70-77% range, with Norway-related cash tax outflow of $6.5b in the quarter ($1.4b in Q3, $0.4b Q4 2020).
  • Equinor repurchased ~$230m of stock in Q4, but is guiding to only ~$100m of buybacks in Q1 2022.
  • On the positive side, Equinor was able to realize prices for European natural gas of $28.52, up ~105% QoQ versus the European TTF index up ~93%.
  • Following the report, Redburn analyst Peter Low cut the Company's rating from Buy to hold.
  • In the past year, Equinor has outperformed European energy peers on the back of a strong European gas market, up ~50% versus peers up 20-30%, suggesting there's more to the story than idiosyncratic items hitting the Q4 results.
