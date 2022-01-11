Watch Xilinx/AMD on report GlobalWafers nears China approval for Siltronic deal
Jan. 11, 2022 8:17 AM ETXilinx, Inc. (XLNX), AMD, SSLLFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Taiwan's GlobalWafers is said to be close to gaining Chinese antitrust approval for its $5.3B purchase of Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF).
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") is said be largely Ok with the remedies proposed by the company, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The Chinese regulator may make a formal decision shortly.
- Risk arb traders may see the potential deal approval as positive for AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), which is still awaiting Chinese approval. Investors were hoping that China could approve the XLNX/AMD deal by the deal's U.S. antitrust clearance one-year anniversary today, which would require the companies to do a new HSR filing if its not approved.
- Late last month, SK Hynix received China antitrust approval for $9B purchase of Intel's NAND business.
- Xilinx rose 1.3% in premarket trading and AMD increased 1.7%.
- Dealreporter reported last week that China was speculated to be close to wrapping up Xilinx/AMD deal review.