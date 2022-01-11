Biomica/Bristol Myers on go with Phase I study of BMC-128 + Opdivo in cancer
- Biomica and a subsidiary of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) announce that the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) cleared the company to proceed with its Proof-of-Concept (POC), Phase I clinical trial of Biomica's BMC-128 in patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Melanoma or Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy (an anti-PD-1 agent).
- Biomica has entered into a supply agreement for the utilization of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo in multiple cancer indications.
- The POC combination trial is designed to be a first-in-human study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BMC-128 in combination with BMY's Opdivo in NSCLC, melanoma or RCC, clinical signals will be monitored as well.
- EVGN shares up 5.1% premarket at $1.65.