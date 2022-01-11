Planet Fitness to acquire 114 locations from franchise, Sunshine Fitness Growth

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sunshine Fitness Growth, owner and operator of 100+ Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast U.S., in a cash and stock transaction valued at $800M.
  • Under agreement terms, Planet Fitness is expected to fund the cash portion of the purchase price through the proceeds from a new series of securitized notes issued under their existing securitization financing facility and from available cash on hand.
  • Transaction is expected to close in 1Q22 and is likely to be accretive to Planet Fitness' Adjusted Net Income per diluted share in the low double-digit percent range in 2022.
  • The company expects to contribute the acquired stores and their related profitability to its wholly-owned securitization subsidiaries, consistent with its existing company-owned stores.
  • On a pro-forma consolidated basis, the acquisition and debt financing is expected to result in a slightly lower debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio.
  • Post the purchase, the company will own 200+ corporate stores, or ~10% of its total system.
  • In its prelim year-end metrics, Planet Fitness indicated that FY21 with 15.2M members (+1.7M members over the past 12 months); in 2021, 132 new stores were opened, and the company ended the year with 2,254 stores worldwide.
