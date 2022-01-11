Broad Capital Acquisition prices $100M IPO
- Broad Capital Acquisition (BRACU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00/unit.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units offered by the company.
- The units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BRACU" beginning January 11, 2022. The common stock and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "BRAC" and "BRACR," respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on January 13, 2022 and yield $100M in gross proceeds.
- Broad Capital Acquisition is an SPAC led by its Chief Executive Officer, Johann Tse. The firm plans to target businesses operating in the technologies market, focusing on businesses operating within the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems in particular.