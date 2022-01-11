American Eagle Outfitters is higher after guidance tops expectations
Jan. 11, 2022 8:23 AM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- American Eagle Outfitters is higher after issuing a strong update on holiday sales, including that it is on track to achieve $600M in operating income for fiscal 2021. The retailer is due to present later today at the ICR Conference.
- AEO expects Q4 revenue growth to be in the mid-to-high teens compared to a year ago, and up in the mid-teens from Q4 of 2019. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $90M to $100M including approximately $80M in higher freight costs, due to supply chain disruptions.
- For FY23, AEO targets revenue of approximately $5.8B vs. $5.4B consensus and operating income of $800B, with the operating margin expanding to 13.5%.
- Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are up 2.08% premarket to $24.00.
