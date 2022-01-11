NRx plans to begin clinical study for Omicron booster in Q1 2022
Jan. 11, 2022 8:25 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is trading ~1.4% higher in the pre-market after announcing its plans to begin a phase 2b/3 study for an Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster.
- Based on early findings from a review of data and research related to the potential of the BriLife vaccine to generate Omicron-neutralizing antibodies, the company is currently designing the trial to study the vaccine as a booster against COVID-19 variants, including Omicron.
- Patients of the study will be fully immunized with mRNA vaccines, and the study is expected to begin in Israel in Q1 2022. Plans are also underway to expand it in coordination with health ministries of several other countries.
- As it prepares for the trial, the company is also advancing technology transfer and scale-up activities, expecting commercial-scale manufacture by Q4 2022.
- Read: Early this year, NRx (NRXP) sought FDA authorization for its experimental COVID-19 therapy.