Hot Stocks: INTC takes MU's CFO; RIVN COO leaves; ACCD earnings; CVS raised guidance; NTST stock offering
Jan. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), RIVNMU, ACCD, CVS, NTSTBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Management changes represented a key theme in Tuesday's pre-market trading. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) advanced after poaching Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) top financial executive. At the same time, the departure of a member of the C-Suite put Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) under pressure.
- In other news, Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) rose after releasing its quarterly results. Financial figures also gave a lift to CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which rallied on raised guidance.
- Netsreit (NYSE:NTST) represented one of the notable decliners in pre-market action, dropping in the wake of a stock offering.
Gainers
- Intel (INTC) announced that it has named Dave Zinsner as its new CFO. Zinsner formerly held the same position at Micron (MU). Reacting to the appointment, Citi said INTC now has one of the best CFOs in the semiconductor industry.
- INTC rose on the leadership change, climbing by nearly 2% in pre-market trading. MU dropped on the news, slipping by about 1%.
- Elsewhere, Accolade (ACCD) jumped nearly 11% after the company reported strong quarterly results. The latest figures included revenue that rose about 117% from last year.
- CVS Health (CVS) also advanced in pre-market action, rallying about 1% after the drug store chain raised its forecast for fiscal 2021. The company said it now expects yearly adjusted EPS of $8.33-$8.38, compared to analysts' consensus of $8.04.
Decliners
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) dropped almost 4% in pre-market trading on word of the departure of the EV maker's COO. Meanwhile, the company's 2021 production totaled just over 1,000 vehicles, below what many had expected.
- The pricing of a stock offering sent Netsreit (NTST) lower before the opening bell. The stock dropped nearly 2% after NTST priced an upsized stock offering of 9M shares at $22.25.
- To track the biggest winners and losers throughout the session, turn to SA's On The Move section.