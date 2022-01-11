MFGP, LAC and VIR among pre market gainers
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) +58% receives authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores across Florida metropolitan areas.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) +38% on FQ2 results.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) +17% wins FDA nod to start clinical trial for cancer therapy.
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) +12% on Q3 results.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) +10%.
- Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) +9%.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) +8% licensed partner, Allogene Therapeutics, announces removal of FDA clinical hold on their clinical trials.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +8% announce United States government agreement to purchase additional supply of Sotrovimab, authorized for the early treatment of COVID-19.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) +8% signs strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese leading E-Commerce services provider.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) +7% outlines 2022 milestones for gene therapies at J.P. Morgan conference.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) +6%.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +5%.