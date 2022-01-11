Regions Financial, Citizens edge higher following upgrade to buy at Citi
Jan. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF), CFGKREBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) +1.1% and Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) +0.6% gain in pre-market trading after Citi analyst Jill Shea upgrades the regional banks.
- Keep in mind that both RF and CFG outpace regional bank stocks (NYSEARCA:KRE) by a thin margin on a Y/Y and M/M basis.
- For Regions Financial (RF), Shea expects 2022 guidance to come in better-than-expected as "the market is underappreciating growth and positive operating leverage" this year, she writes in a note to clients.
- Note that the consensus earnings per share revision trend going out as far as Q1 2023 has been rising since May 2021, with six upward EPS revisions and four downward revisions for the last quarter.
- Additionally, the analyst believes RF is poised for greater net interest income upside relative to 2023 expectations with swaps repositioned, which allows greater benefit from rising interest rates, the note says.
- Revises 2022 EPS to $2.15 per share vs. $1.95 in the prior view and 2023 EPS to $2.60 from $2.30 in the previous forecast.
- Citi's Buy rating is in line with the Very Bullish Quant Rating (best factor grades in Growth and Momentum) and the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (7 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
- With regards to Citizens Financial (CFG), the Buy rating reflects an increased confidence in the path to improved return on tangible common equity.
- Revises 2022 EPS to $4.55 per share from $4.15 in the prior view and 2023 EPS to $5.35 vs. $5.15 in the previous estimate.
- The Buy rating agrees with the Bullish Quant Rating (best factor grades in Growth and Momentum), as well as the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (8 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
- Last week, regional bank stocks jumped the most among the financial sector as yields rise.