Alcoa cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank after doubling in last six months
Jan. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -1.3% pre-market after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $65 price target, seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile after the stock recently surged to its highest level in 14 years.
- While the firm maintains its structurally bullish outlook for aluminum, some moderation in pricing is expected after this winter, as curtailed capacity and new projects in China ramp up and several previously idled smelters restart, analyst Sathish Kasinathan writes.
- Although free cash flow generation is expected to remain solid, this likely will be partially offset by spending related to key innovation projects, according to Kasinathan.
- Benchmark aluminum prices in London gained 42% in 2021 and rose last week to their best levels since October.