Everi agrees to acquire assets of Atlas Gaming
Jan. 11, 2022 8:31 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) has agreed to acquire certain strategic assets of Australia-based Atlas Gaming and Atlas Gaming Technologies (collectively, "Atlas").
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Atlas develops and provides proprietary gaming content and products. The acquisition, which is expected to close within the next 60 days, covers the game development technology and intellectual property of Atlas.
- Atlas development and engineering team members will join Everi. The deal complements Everi's existing game development studios and portfolio of games while providing a pathway for future expansion into new international markets.
