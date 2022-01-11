Galmed gains 5% after securing three new U.S. patents for Aramchol and meglumine salt
Jan. 11, 2022 8:31 AM ETGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) perks up 5% premarket after announcing that the USPTO has granted new patents related to the use of Aramchol for the treatment of fibrosis and for modulating gut microbiota.
- An additional patent grant protects the low dose composition of Aramchol salt until June 8, 2036. With these latest patents, Galmed is strengthening and extending the IP protection of Aramchol, until December 2038. The three new patents relate to:
- U.S. patent no. 11,197,870 B2, expiring October 20, 2037, claims the use of Aramchol or salts thereof for the treatment of hepatic fibrosis.
- U.S. patent no. 11,166,964 B2, directed to the use of Aramchol or salts thereof (e.g. Aramchol Meglumine) for the treatment of dysbiosis of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract opens potential new treatment modalities for Aramchol in GI pathology and extends patent protection until December 1, 2038.
- U.S. patent no. 10,849,911 B2, for low dose composition of Aramchol salt extends protection until June 8, 2036, as a composition of matter and for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH.