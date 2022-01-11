Shake Shack pops after comparable sales jump 20% in holiday quarter
Jan. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) rips a gains after guiding for Q4 revenue $203.3M vs. $198.1M consensus and comparable sales growth of +20.8% vs. +17.0% consensus. Average weekly sales rose to $74K from $72K in Q3. Licensed revenue in Q4 increased 46.8% compared to growth of 68.3% in Q3.
- Despite the strong guidance update there was some caution from the restaurant operator on near-term staffing issues.
- "While we are pleased by the fourth quarter, we also saw our operating hours drop in the last week of FY21 and the first two weeks of FY22 as a sharp increase in COVID cases had an impact on our ability to staff and keep all of our restaurants fully open. We expect these trends to continue to impact sales in our Company-owned Shacks and our licensed business."
- Shake Shack (SHAK) execs are in line to present virtually today at the ICR Conference.
- Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) are up 8.41% premarket to $74.00.
