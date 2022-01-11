Urban Outfitters reports 15% growth in two months total company net sales

Jan. 11, 2022
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported a growth of 14.6% in total company net sales for the two months ended Dec.31, 2021 compared to two months ended Dec.31, 2019.
  • Comparable retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic.
  • Total Retail segment net sales increased 15% while wholesale segment net sales decreased 18% mainly due to reducing the Free People Group's sales to promotional wholesale customers.
  • The company now expects that total Q4 gross margin could deleverage due to higher than anticipated inbound transportation costs.
  • For the 11 months ended Dec.31, 2021, total Company net sales increased 14.4% compared to 2019 period; comparable retail segment net sales increased 16% and wholesale segment net sales decreased 22%.
  • During the same period, the company opened a total of 56 new retail locations.
  • Shares trading 3.8% down premarket.
