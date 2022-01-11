Aldeyra reports positive top-line data from Phase 2 reproxalap study in dry eye disease
Jan. 11, 2022 8:38 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announces positive top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial comparing ocular discomfort and itching symptom scores of reproxalap ophthalmic solution 0.25% (reproxalap), versus Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%) in patients with dry eye disease.
- Patient-reported ocular discomfort (p=0.002) and itching (p=0.01) were statistically lower with reproxalap than with Xiidra.
- No safety signals were observed, and there were no treatment-related discontinuations or moderate or serious adverse events related to drug.
- Aldeyra plans to present data at an upcoming medical meeting.